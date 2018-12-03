Judex Okoro, Calabar

Ahead of 2019 general elections, the Director General of `Atiku Shall Lead Nigeria’, Mr’ Patrick Agida, has promised to deliver 90 per cent of Cross River votes to the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking while inaugurating door-to-door campaign, in Calabar, on Sunday, Agida explained that Atiku’s chances of winning the state is very high considering the sterling performance of Governor Ben Ayade of the state.

He said the group, which cut across all the states in Nigeria, is made up of people with great concern and common interest in rescuing the nation from economic abyss.

According to him, the group had mobilised all its members across the country to polling units to ensure that Atiku’s votes are protected and counted.

The Director General said that the group seeks to make a change in leadership at the national level through the ballot in a free and fair election.

“Nigeria is facing serious challenges and we believe that we need capable hands that will move this country forward.

“As a political support group, we are going to give Atiku 90 per cent of the votes from Cross River.

“This group is all over Nigeria. We have structures at the national, zonal, states, wards and units.

“We are all over Nigeria and knowing that it is only through the ballot box that our principal can win,’’ he said.

He said that Atiku would improve the economy and provide security for all Nigerians if elected president, adding that with a better economy and security, every other sector in the country will be affected.

He described Atiku as an employer of labour, saying that the former Vice President knows the appropriate government policies to use in promoting the economy if he becomes president.

He urged security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission to be transparent and fair to all political parties during the conduct of the polls.