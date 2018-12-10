The group’s National President, Kola Salau, lauded the president for rejecting the latest amendments of the Electoral Act (Amendment Bill, 2018)…

Perpetua Egesimba

Political group Progressive Yoruba Youth Congress (PYYC) has backed President Muhammadu Buhari for refusing to assent to a piece of legislation from the National Assembly.

At a press conference, the group’s National President, Kola Salau, lauded the president for rejecting the latest amendments of the Electoral Act (Amendment Bill, 2018), transmitted to the President at different times within six months by the National Assembly led by Bukola Saraki, saying that it was coming at a time when Nigerians are preparing for a fresh round of national elections.

The group said the issue in contention is the alleged refusal of the president to assent to the latest amendments/revision of the Electoral Act (Amendment Bill, 2018) transmitted to the President at different times within the last six months.

“We dare say that the leadership of the National Assembly has deliberately midwifed this controversy over a matter as simple as Mr. President’s signing of an amended law. It is extremely unreasonable on the part of NASS,” Salau stated.

The group voiced its opposition to the delay of the NASS in passing a clean amended bill as having dragged the matter as an issue in the current election campaign season.

“YYC contends that the Sen. Saraki-led National Assembly deliberately created hiccups and lacunas in the amended Electoral Act and delayed it close to the next general elections and precisely less than 90 days to the next ballot to bring out and impose a law that would entrench confusion in the system to lubricate their personal political interests,” the group claimed.