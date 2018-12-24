Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, has enjoined citizens of Imo State to vote for the APC gubernatorial candidate in the state, Sen. Hope Uzodinma.

The governor, who headed APC intra -party’s reconciliation in the state, stated this in a message at the flag-off of the gubernatorial campaign of the APC governorship flag bearer in Owerri, Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

“I urge you to vote for Senator Hope Uzodinma and indeed, for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Doing so will ensure accelerated development in Imo State and the country as a whole”, he said.

Governor Ganduje, represented by Kano State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Ahmad Rabi’u said:”I understand that Uzo means ‘way’ and dinma means ‘good’.

“A combination of Hope and Uzodinma gives hope and assurance of quality leadership”.

“I want to appeal to all citizens of Imo to vote for our presidential candidate, our gubernatorial candidate and our APC candidates at all levels.

“Our party is determined to ensure even development across the country and Imo state should not be left behind.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is a nationalist. He belongs to all Nigerians and he will continue to carry every section of the country along towards moving our country to the next level of progress”, he maintained.

The governor also emphasised that the President has made key appointments into his cabinet from the South East even as his administration had invested massively in several infrastructural projects in that part of the country.