Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Stakeholders in the election process have been charged to be alive to their various responsibilities in the discharge of their respective duties in the 2019 general elections.

This was the agreement reached at a workshop jointly organised by Federal Radio Corporation FRCN Harmony FM Idofian and Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Kwara State with the theme, ‘Dialogue as part of mass communication for mobilisation, change, progress and Development in Nigeria Democratic System: The INEC hero’s of Nigeria’s sustainable Democracy.’

In a communiqué signed at the end of the workshop by National Coordinator, HIV/ AIDs Nigeria, Prof. Victor Osaro Edo, General Manager FRCN Harmony FM Idofian, Alhaji Abdulmualiy Adegboyega and partnership coordinator, FRCN/South African broadcasting Corporation (SABC), Idowu Anibire noted that the firth coming elections must be free and fair.

The workshop charge government to provide enabling environment for tge conduct of the 2019 general elections.

“The electorates must be well educated before the elections and should desist from vote buying.

“The media should play an unbiased role and give accurate information and reportage before, during and after the elections.

“That INEC must be non- partisan and should discharge their duties diligently and dispassionately.”

Other issues agreed upon at the workshop include, ” Alternative Dispute Resolution must be very efficient during and after the general elections.

“On law enforcement agents; it noted that law enforcement agencies must live up to expectations and should not compromise in carrying out their duties during the general elections.

” It also tasked politicians not to take elections as ‘do or die affairs’ and that the Judiciary should discharge their duties after the conduct of the elections with fairness and justice as tge last hope of the common man and tge society at large “, it added.

Dignitaries at the workshop include a first class traditional ruler Alofa of Ilofa, Engr. Samuel Dada who represented the Emir, representatives of Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kwara, Deputy Director Voters Education INEC, Barr. Jacob Ayanda, politicians, media practitioners, representatives of security agencies amongst others.