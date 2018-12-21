Fred Ezeh, Abuja

As 2019 general elections fast approach, Christian advocacy groups under the umbrella of the Coalition of Christian Groups for Good Governance in Nigeria and Diaspora have begun sensitisation of electorate to educate them on how best to participate in the electoral process that would herald new political leaders in 2019.

The Christian groups gathered in Abuja yesterday, to re-strategize on the best way to reach out and sensitize the electorates especially at the grassroots level on the need to vote wisely and not succumb to tricks by greedy and desperate politicians.

The meeting was attended by senior Christian pastors, politicians, businessmen, academia, youth leaders and some candidates seeking political offices in 2019 general elections.

The convener, David Kadzai, said in his welcome remarks, that the enlightenment campaign became imperative due to lukewarm attitude of Christians as regards political activities, which had affected their socioeconomic life negatively.

He said: “We can’t sit on the defence anymore because it has worsened our socioeconomic life.

“We must, therefore rise and participate in political processes so we could have a say in day-to-day running of Nigeria.

“It’s important that we pray but that will not be enough to effect the needed changes. We must back it up with work to achieve result.”

He encouraged the group leaders to leverage on their members’ loyalty and respect to re-educate, re-orient, encourage and guide them properly on the need to make wise choices in the forthcoming general elections.

“We can’t continue to murmur and lament in dissatisfaction when we deliberately refused to participate in electoral processes or sold our vote and conscience for a small amount of money,” he said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, in Nasarawa state, David Ombugadu, told journalists after the meeting that Christians and other youth groups are critical stakeholders in Nigeria political system and need to realise their electoral value as quickly as possible and take advantage of it.

He appreciated the organizers for the meeting, which he said, will enlighten the people and encourage them to get involved in political activities.