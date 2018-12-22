Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Delta State, Apostle Sylvanus Okorote, has admonished politicians against taking human lives in order to get to power.

Okorote cautioned political office seekers not to stain their hands with blood by engaging in ritual killings or any kind of action that lead to taking human lives, saying that it is only God that gives power.

Okorote said: “Do not stain your hands with blood. You must not take someone’s life to retain power. I will pray to God to catapult you out of Delta State if you are thinking of getting power through violence in 2019.”

The CAN chairman gave the admonition while delivering a sermon in Asaba during a Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols organised by the Delta State Government.

He stated that former President Goodluck Jonathan laid a worthy for others to emulate when he (Jonathan) said his ambition was not worth the blood of anyone.

Okorote who spoke on the ‘Peace through Reconciliatory Works of Jesus Christ, also implored Yahoo Boys to change from their evils of ritual killing and stealing of women’s under wears.

READ ALSO: Christmas: Awka Rotary Club harps on need for almsgiving

On the governorship election in the state, the cleric said God will judge any indigene of Delta State who goes against the unwritten agreement of power rotation among the three senatorial districts.

He stated that the rotational agreement has become a covenant among the three senatorial districts, urging the political class not to break covenants, noting that covenants are witnessed by angels of God, hence they are sacred and should be seen as such.

“Do not break covenants, I am not referring to covenants with God but covenant with man. God will judge you if you break covenants. Covenant in Delta should not be broken. Delta south and central have taken their turn and it is the turn of Delta north and the order should be maintained,” he said.

The state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa commended the people for participating in the 2018 nine lessons and carol for leaving their comfort zones to be part of the event.