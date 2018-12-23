Judex Okoro, Calabar

Ahead of 2019 general elections, the Cross River chapter of the APC has organised an inter-denominational solemn assembly and handed over their candidates to God.

The assembly which held at the Venatian Arena, on Murtala Mohammed highway, Calabar, on Sunday, was marked by prayers for the nation, state and the candidates as well as the unveiling of Cross River economic and development master plan 2019-2023.

Unveiling the plan, the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Senator John Owan Eno, said since he dabbled into politics especially lawmaking, he had always published his achievements and records to his constituents.

Owan Eno maintained that he had always run elections based on his records and not on empty promises as against his opponents.

According to him, the master plan, titled “Rescues Agenda 2019-2023,” would be anchored on the vision of making Cross River the preferred investment destination in West Africa with a mission to industrialise the state as well as secure the environment, build critical infrastructure efficient human capital.

He said that the four-year economic plan would focus on four priority areas of security, human capital development, industrialisation and infrastructure.

He explained that under security, the strategic objective would be to promote effective and efficient security of lives and property by collaborating with all the security agencies.

The senator representing Cross River Central senatorial district, said emphasis would be paid on human capital development because trained civil servants were critical to driving government policies and programmes

The governorship candidate further said that since the state is already agrarian, attention would be paid to agriculture, extractive industry, and tourism.

To achieve these, he said he would partner Federal government, development partners, research organisations and the organised private sector.

Describing the master plan as a bold but realistic plan to revitalise Cross River and position it on the path of prosperity, he said the 2019 elections have to result into change and therefore called on the stakeholders to unite to realise the set goal of the plan.