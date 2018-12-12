“I don’t think the lingering crisis can affect our chances at the poll. Crisis and partisanship are part of politics…”

Ajibayo Adeyeye was a two-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly where he served as Majority Leader. He soon became the Special Adviser to the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, until he recently resigned to contest the Ondo East and West Federal Constituency ticket, which he won.

The medical doctor turned politician speaks on the intrigues that surround his emergence at the party’s primaries and his determination to win the election.

Having spent eight years in the Lagos State House of Assembly where you became the Majority Leader, at what point did you transit to Ondo?

I had lived in Ondo up to the age 16 when I gained admission to study medicine in the University of Lagos and graduated in 1991. I joined politics in 1998 to contest as Chairman of Kosofe Local Government. I didn’t win that election and also contested in 1999 for the Lagos State House of Assembly. I also didn’t win until 2007 when I was elected and re-elected in 2011. While in the Lagos State House of Assembly, I was the Majority Leader. From 2012, when Governor Rotimi Akeredolu came and wanted to be governor of Ondo, I was interested in who becomes the governor and I found him suitable. I worked with him assiduously but he didn’t win. He came back and won the election and appointed me as his Special Adviser on Health. I held the office until August 2018 when I resigned to contest for a seat in the Federal House of Representatives to represent Ondo East and West. That was how I left Lagos politics.

Having spent eight years in Lagos State politics, does it occur to you that you are alien to Ondo politics, having not really mingled with the people?

Not at all! I think I must correct one impression. I was born and raised in Ondo town and I speak fluent Ondo language. I know the kingdom inside out. I only went to Lagos when I was 16. Even while working in Lagos, hardly was there a weekend I wasn’t in town. I am a permanent member of Ondo Development Committee. I am not at all alien to the politics here. I have the requisite experience and knowledge. I doubt my other contestants have all of these.

Your party, the APC, is in serious crisis and there are indications that this may affect your chances at the poll. What do you have to say to that?

I don’t think the lingering crisis can affect our chances at the poll. Crisis and partisanship are part of politics that’s why the people that coined the word ‘politics’ also coined the phrase ‘partisan politics.’ We don’t all have to agree. We don’t necessarily have to queue behind the same candidate. As a good politician, we must always surrender to the will of the party and work for the larger interest of the party. Whatever we have seen are just dusts raised during the primaries. We should put that behind us now and work for a common good.

You are one of the candidates allegedly on the wish-list of the governor. Would you rather admit that yout are his stooge, as some still reserve the belief that you were forced on the people. Which one?

I don’t understand what anybody means by being a stooge. In Ondo East and West Federal Constituency, we had open and direct primaries. People queued behind their candidates and I won fair and square. I don’t know what transpired elsewhere.