Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

General Overseer of Bible Base Assembly, Rev. Jerry Nwachukwu, has cautioned Ndigbo not to allow themselves to be deceived by some top Igbo political class in the forthcoming presidential election.

Rev. Nwachukwu spoke to newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Sunday.

He said God has expressly told him to warn Ndigbo and their top political leaders not to be more concerned about re-strategising but about restructuring of the country.

He said that any Igbo leader who is entering into alliance or agreement with any political leader about the Presidency that negates the overall interest of Ndigbo will definitely incur the wrath of God on himself/herself.

The General Overseer said “Ndigbo should stay clear from restrategising or refocusing instead of restructuring.

“God is warning those Igbo political front liners who want to compromise to desist from that. If not, God will bring them to their knees.

“Those who are receiving money to re-channel the voting pattern of Ndigbo are bringing curse on themselves and their families . God said Ndigbo should not give life to what he is killing”.

Rev. Nwachukwu said those who were bent on working against the interest of Igbo in 2019 should be ready to be retired prematurely by God, saying that even if they will hold political positions, it will be without honour.

He said such promises given to them were like baskets which cannot hold water, stressing “. I am encouraging and advising the Igbo race not to allow the few to determine the fate of majority of Ndigbo in the forthcoming election”.

“Back door game, heaven will not allow it this time around. More secret meetings will take place as we approach 2019 but it will amount to nothing because God has not endorsed such meetings.

“Time has come for Ndigbo to seek for the overall interest of all, not personal gain, which is the character of political elites in Igbo land. 2019 will bring down so many people” said Rev. Nwachukwu.

He further warned that a lot who thought they are “political guru, strategist, self-centred, selfish, will find that they have nothing to show, no ideology, no philosophy”.

The General Overseer lamented that politicians were busy engaging in series of meetings but have no time to educate the voters and market themselves and their manifestos to the people.

He lambasted Ndigbo for dilly-dallying in who they should support in 2019, contending that by now it would have been very obvious where the race will be heading to in this election.

He urged Igbo political class to give the direction to ordinary Igbo people where the pendulum will swing in 2019.