Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina Concerned All Progressives Congress (APC) Members Forum has warned that the party might lose to the opposition in the forthcoming general elections if what the group describes as urgent steps are not taken to resolve the matter.

Speaking at a press conference, in Katsina on Monday, the group’s Chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Sani Mohammed and Secretary, Amb. Yakubu Suleiman, regretted that unresolved problems arising from the last congresses in the party may jeopardise its success at polls.

“We cannot afford to lose the elections in Mr. President’s home state.

“That is why we appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC National Chairman to intervene and get the issues resolved amicably in the interest of the the party and the people of Katsina State.

“The APC in Katsina State is in serious disarray as a result of factional groups created after the last congresses when some members felt shortchanged.

“We wish to let the National Chairman know that the person appointed to go to the Northwest zone to address grievances of members, did not come to Katsina.

“If he had been here, perhaps he would have been able to address some of the issues involved.

“The President has to intervene, to retain Katsina as an APC state. Moreover, we cannot afford to lose the state to the opposition because Governor Aminu Bello Masari has performed so well but we have to tackle the current issue of factionalisation with all the seriousness that it deserves.”

In fact, Masari had, during an APC stakeholders’ meeting, at the weekend, admitted that a number of party members are aggrieved over certain issues but appealed for calm, arguing that the meeting was in continuation of efforts and dialogues to solidify the party before the general elections.

“Aggrieved members should please bury their differences and after victory at the polls, no stakeholders will be left out.”