Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has described those lawmakers that hackle President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2019 budget proposal presentation, on Wednesday, as lacking in home training.

He also described them as those bent on destroying the country and democracy as well.

President Buhari was interrupted and booed intermittently by some lawmakers while addressing the joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The lawmakers interrupted the speech of the president, chanting “Lies! Propaganda! Freedom come by struggle, by struggle!

He was shouted down when he started talking about the strides of his administration.

At first, President Buhari tried to maintain his composure but the aggrieved lawmakers continued interjecting him.

The president at that point was forced to say, “May I appeal to the honourable members that the world is watching us… we’re supposed to be above this.”

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole alleges political parties now trade with candidates ahead 2019

But rather than reason with the president, the angry lawmakers continued heckling him.

But speaking to State House Correspondents after the Anchor Borrowers Programme Gala Night that ended in the early hours of Thursday at the State House Conference Center, Bello commended President Buhari for showing the stuff he is made off.

He said, “First of all two distinct human beings, a father, a gentleman, a man who has the interest of the country at heart, President Muhammadu Buhari displaced his stuff today (Wednesday), and those who are self-centered, selfish and bent on destroying this country and the democracy have also shown themselves today.

“This is what I said sometimes back that when you have a child that is not well trained by his parents he constitutes menace to the society and that is exactly what we witnessed today in the National Assembly.

“National Assembly is suppose to be made of men and women of character and integrity.

“We have seen those that constitute such class of human beings and those that constitute menace to the society in the National Assembly today.

“But above all, I thank God, I thank Mr. President for a wonderful presentation of 2019 budget estimates. We all believe it’s going to take Nigeria to the next level by the special grace of God.”