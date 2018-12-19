Both chambers of the National Assembly expressed readiness to receive President Muhammadu Buhari at a joint session to present the 2019 budget estimates.

Fred Itua and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

In spite of the ongoing industrial action by members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), which has paralysed parliamentary activities since Monday, the National Assembly is set for the presentation of the 2019 Appropriation Bill.

Buhari, had last week written to the parliament stating his preparedness to lay the budget before a joint session of the National Assembly today.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, who read a letter from Buhari on the floor of the Senate, seeking an audience to present the budget, revealed that the presentation will hold in the Green Chamber of the House of Representatives.

As at press time, it could not be confirmed if the president will be on ground to present the budget. Unlike in the past, there was no accreditation of National Assembly staff and journalists who will provide essential services and coverage of the event.

In the meantime, the ongoing industrial action embarked on by members of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has taken a toll on the Senate.

Many lawmakers did not turn up for yesterday’s plenary. When the Senate converged, it could not form the constitutionally required quorum of 37 members.

A census showed that less than 20 members attended plenary.