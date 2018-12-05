Issue-driven political campaign, strong policy platforms and even muscular political debates centered around issues and policies would be welcome…

Charles Onunaiju

As the general election and especially the presidential poll in 2019 looms, there is a near popular consensus that issue-driven campaigns, clearly articulated policy platforms and even organized and well-focused debates by candidates, especially of those aspiring for high offices, would clear the political process of jaundiced prejudices, inoculate it against banalities of thuggery and other associated brinkmanship.

Issue-driven political campaign, strong policy platforms and even muscular political debates centered around issues and policies would be welcome, but to define a productive political process and its potential outcomes and outputs as constituting only in the now widely believed golden triangles of issues, policies and debates would be an oversimplification of the critical fundamentals that has perennially dogged the country’s political life and which have traditionally exacerbated the paradox of robust political campaigns and the outcome of poor leadership delivery, a trade-off, that speaks volume of our existential disconnect.

Sometimes, the banality of the political discourse that feeds into attempts by some people to drag ethnic and religious identities into the maelstrom of partisan politics, fuels a popular desire to transcend ethnicity and religion through what many called issue-based politics.

However, while issue and policy debates would definitely enliven the political campaigns, and raise the quality of discourse, they would do nothing in itself to disentangle the gridlock that has traditionally ambushed governance and divert resources to maintaining lousy political elite, beholden to state-directed corrupt networks. The sheer political will and extant courage to deal a damaging blow to the network of elite corruption, administered by a captured State, cannot be captured in any policy document or even glimpsed through any issue-based debate. The appeal of policy document or the allure of issue-based debates, though, may be fairly elucidating of the various platforms on offer for the choice needs of the electorates, the issue of political will and courage to deal with vested interests that have traditionally usurped governance and divert it to feeding its insatiable appetite can at least, be glimpsed from candidates antecedents and record of public service, where such is available.