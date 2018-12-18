The mistake people make often is to evaluate a would be leader, or anybody for that matter, on the basis of reputation, not character.

Adebayo Raphael

One of the hardest things to be in life is a leader. The fate of a leader is the fate of his people. If he leads a group of people in a society, or a large number of peoples in a country, the advantages and disadvantages of his decisions will be visited upon all his followers equally. Sadly, an irresponsible leader is often the least affected when the consequences of his actions come knocking in menacing forms.

Although anybody may desire to be a leader, it is, however, a truism that being a leader requires more than mere desires. While some are born with exceptional leadership abilities, some are trained to be leaders. While some become leaders by heirship, some leaders are elected. What’s more, however, is the innate content of a would-be leader. The innate content of a man is his character. His character is distinct from his reputation. For reputation is most times a facade, a smokescreen created to conceal and deceive. But a person’s character is internal and eternal.

From a personal viewpoint, the character of a leader-to-be should be an integral determinant before he is elected or chosen. For we can predict what a man would likely become when he becomes a leader if we know his character as a follower and an ordinary man. For instance, a man who has little or no interest in reading cannot really be expected to develop an affinity for reading when he is chosen or elected to lead. In the same vein, a bigot pre-leadership is invariably a bigot during leadership. Likewise, an ethnic jingoist pre-leadership is an ethnic jingoist during leadership. Worse still, an oppressor pre-leadership is an oppressor during leadership.

There is hardly a time when people outgrow their character when given power or elected to a position of power. In fact, the case is usually the unbridled manifestation of their innate self.

The mistake people make often is to evaluate a would be leader, or anybody for that matter, on the basis of reputation, not character. And unlike a person’s character, a person’s reputation is the most misleading basis for evaluation. A reputation can be easily created and doctored. A reputation is like an audience-specific movie; it is often created to appeal to people’s convictions or, as is usually the case in politics, public opinion.