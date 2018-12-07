Despite the odds stacked against him, singer, Banky W (Olubankole Wellington) is determined to bring his political dreams to fruition and has kicked off his political campaign.

Earlier in the week, he was on the campaign trail going from door to door and selling his vision to Lagosians living in Etin Osa LGA of Lagos.

Obviously overwhelmed by the response he got, Mr. Capable as he is popularly known took to social media and posted a video of himself on the campaign trail with the following message:

READ ALSO Why I want to join Davido’s 30Billion Gang- Amarachi Amachukwu

“Some still insist that it’s impossible and that we are wasting our time but history is only made by those crazy enough to think that they can do the impossible.

“On Saturday, alongside the most amazing volunteers ever, I again went from door-to-door in the community, sharing the vision we have and the feedback was incredible! They are ready and so are we.

It will be difficult but we can do this if we do it together.

Tell a friend to tell friend to tell a voter in Etin Osa that when it comes to the House of Representatives, they should vote for the Modern Democratic Party’s Olubankole (Banky W) Wellington.”

Recently, when he declared his intention to run, there had been a stir on social media. While some fans had egged him on by giving him a thumbs up, others had discouraged him, advising him to stick to his music career.