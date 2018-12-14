Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Atiku/Obi Youth Vanguard for the actualisation of the presidential ambition of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi, has cautioned governors in the South East and other Igbo politicians not to trade the region’s votes with those of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group under the aegis of Dubem Onyia Youths, vowed to use its blood, if need be, to defend the Atiku/Obi votes in the South East on February 16, 2019.

It urged the governors to align with the choice of the people to support the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win the 2019 election and preserve the country from imminent collapse.

READ ALSO Aussie scientists make new discovery about how baby’s sex is determined

The group which also vowed to resist all forms of rigging during the presidential election said that the movement has a structure at the grassroots across the 17 local government areas in Enugu State.

It said that a vote for Atiku/Obi would ensure the liberation of Nigerians from insecurity, ethnic cleavages, hunger and poverty that have ravaged the country because of the inept leadership currently in place in the country.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Enugu chapter of the group, the State Coordinator, Prince Vincent Ezih, said that under APC-led Federal government, insecurity of lives and property, lack of employment have become the lot of Nigerians.

Ezih said that members of the group were experienced politicians with grassroots impact and connection to attract support for Atiku Abubakar, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and other candidates of the PDP in the state, adding that “any attempt to rig the 2019 election would be resisted by members of the group as the electoral law now provides for instant announcement and transmission of the result from the polling units and ward levels in the presence of all stakeholders.”

Also speaking, the South East Coordinator of DOYA, Dr. Chukwuemeka Aroh, explained that DOYA is a campaign-support group for the Atiku, aimed at ensuring that the people of the South East come out en-masse to vote for Atiku/Obi and ensure that their votes count.