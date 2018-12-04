“Changing Buhari is going to bring more corruption to Nigeria, is it not the same prayers we prayed before that we are still praying today”

Emmanuel Clement and Austine Patrick

Apostle Sediq Moses, the General Overseer of Christ Holy Mountain ministries, speaks on the state of the nation and the 2019 poll.

Nigerians are complaining over this present government, what’s your take on it?

Nigerians will say that they are passing through difficulties, let me tell you, Nigeria is not passing through any difficulty, we are the one using our mouth to curse this country, because what you say will come

to pass, when people began to curse this country I was warning them, Buhari is this, Buhari is that, what was your prayer and what was your complain before God brought Buhari for change, you want corruption off Nigeria, now how do you want someone to help you remove corruption? N10 billion that is to be use to do something good in the country, maybe the money was given to you by NNPC, you took the money for your personnel use, now Nigerians are suffering, big men that are rich will not see that as corruption because they have all hidden their money, now Buhari has said if ‘I catch you with the ten billion naira you will be in trouble,’ only what Buhari said, brought the money you stole to the country for development.

Most of the money taken from such people has been deployed to developing the country, which is not known to most Nigerians. Changing Buhari is going to bring more corruption to Nigeria, is it not the same prayers we prayed before that we are still praying today, we prayed for change and change has come, the first thing we desire was that Buhari should remove corruption, Buhari said before you can start enjoying that change I will first remove corruption, there has been prophecies that Nigeria will come out from the present mess if you want Nigeria to come out from this mess then join the president in the fight against corruption.