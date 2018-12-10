Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Delta State, Great Ogboru, has boasted that the party would overrun the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s general elections in the state.

Ogboru stated this, in Abuja during an interaction with newsmen, while adding that PDP had always won elections in the state through undemocratic means.

According to Ogboru, with the change of government at the center and the new thinking of the people, it would be difficult for PDP to win the forthcoming elections in Delta State.

He dismissed the assertions in many quarters that Delta State was a PDP state, stressing; “I have heard people saying Delta State is a PDP state. That is highly untrue because majority and a very significant number of our people are not PDP complaints.

“Most of the people in Delta State, the electorate have been opposed to the PDP government for the past sixteen years, maybe for the past nineteen years.

“But as you all know, the PDP had been able to sustain itself in many parts of our country, Delta State inclusive by means other than true or proper votes of electorate.

“That is history now, time has changed, circumstances have changed, the powers have changed, the leadership of our country has changed and the thinking of our people across the country generally has also changed.

“So, I believe that those limiting factors that militated against us in the past are not there anymore to make it impossible for us to achieve what we need to do which is to make sure the votes of Delta State people will count, translate those votes into victory and to put the government in place for Delta State people which is for the people, of the people and by the people. That is why I am a candidate,” he said.

The governorship candidate also spoke about the APC crisis in the state, noting: “The crises are in two folds. One was the crisis that started during congresses, and those skirmishes that followed the primaries.

“We have done a lot in the State to reconcile factions and aggrieved persons and the National has set up reconciliation committee.

“Also, at the governmental level, I know that the Vice President had called aggrieved and some warring factions to come and sit on the table of brotherhood to find a way forward.

“Largely put, I think progress is being made, a few grievance is still lying unresolved, but now the party has put better input and resources to put its house in order as much as it can to make sure that Delta State APC emerges victorious in the next elections,” he said.