Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the Alliance Democracy (AD) in Ogun State, Seyi Olufade-Olowookere, has disclosed why the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), may not win the governorship contest in 2019.

The information technology expert and aide to the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, said that apart from the crisis rocking APC in the state, the scientific surveys his company carried out earlier in the year indicated that the acceptability and popularity of the incumbent governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, had seriously declined.

The 39 year old Ilaro-born governorship candidate, gave this disclosure at the weekend during a chat with newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Speaking further, Olufade-Olowookere, claimed that the results of the surveys carried out in May and July 2018, revealed that 76 percent of the respondents in the questionnaires were not only fed up with the governor and his administration, but also not favourably disposed to supporting whoever he presents as a candidate for the March 2019 gubernatorial election.

He added that he would have taken a shot at the governorship on the platform of APC since he had closely worked with the Kaduna State governor, but the results of the surveys made him to shop for another credible platform.

He, however, said he opted for the AD, because it remained the only party with pure progressive ideology and structure across the state to spring surprises in next year’s elections.

He added that the party would leverage on the demographic reality of 65 percent youth population to ensure victory at the poll, submitting that his over seven-years experience in the public sector, his youthfulness, energy, skills, knowledge and connections, would be put to use if elected governor.

The AD governorship candidate, therefore, said his five pillar blueprint which includes public service, accountability and good governance, security, law and order, sustainable human capital development, infrastructure for economic growth and development and land, environment and natural resources, would be pursued by his administration to enhance delivery of good governance, if he emerged the next governor in Ogun State.