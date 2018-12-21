“Another four years of President Buhari would be a monumental disaster for our fatherland. Their ‘next level’ slogan will take us to next level of poverty.”

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

AS the electioneering for next year’s elections hots up, one of the spokesmen for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign and also the spokesman for former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, Prince Kassim Afegbua, has asked Nigerians to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari as, according to him, another four years under the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be a disaster for the country.

In this interview, Afegbua says the nation has gone through avoidable difficulties under the APC-led Federal Government and wants Nigerians to take their destiny in their hands and vote in Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Congratulations on your appointment. With the campaigns in full swing, what are your fears in these 2019 campaigns?

There are too many issues begging for attention as we prepare for the 2019 elections. Primary of these issues is the failure or refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the amended Electoral Law to strengthen the credibility, transparency and fairness of the 2019 elections. I have never seen a scenario where a President will exercise such morbid fear to sign a bill to law, especially a law that would help the process of birthing a free, fair and transparent election, a law that would help to checkmate areas and aspects that are prone to abuses and infraction; a President that is truly committed to free and fair elections would jump at such a bill to make it law for the well-being of the people.

It guarantees a greater commitment to credible elections. It will address a number of issues that would ordinarily not attract any visible attention.

But the President and APC are scared stiff about anything credible, hence their recourse to such ridiculous conclusion and outright rejection, citing very laughable reasons for the refusal to sign. It is ludicrous and quite benumbing to ever contemplate that a party that preached change could toe such undemocratic path.

Does the President’s refusal mean the end of the road for the opposition?

It is not about the opposition. It is about what we desire to see as a country trying to firm up our democratic processes, and make the conduct of elections more credible by ensuring that the votes actually count. A law does not expire with regime change. A law outlives regime change and endures the test of time, to strengthen our institutions and democratic infrastructure in order to enhance confidence-building. What the President has done was just to tactfully shy away from his responsibility and postponing the evil day, sort of. I should think that the members of the National Assembly are studying the verdict and would respond adequately in the best interest of the country. The reasons given by the President are simply not altruistic and patriotic, if truly he desires to see credible elections in 2019. The amendments are the necessary solutions we require to address some of the electoral problems and loopholes.

The argument of the President is that the timing appears too close to elections. Don’t you think the President has a point?