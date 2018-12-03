Okwe Obi, Abuja

In a bid to sanitise the electoral process, the All Grassroots Alliance (AGA), said it has commenced thorough investigation on the sources of funds of its candidates ahead of next year’s elections.

AGA National Chairman, Dr. Olukayode Oshiariyo, stated this at the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, on Monday, in Abuja.

Oshiariyo further vowed to drag indebted candidates to court should they fail to complete the payment of the stipulated amount of nomination form when they emerge victorious.

According to him, “At the end of the National Executive Council meeting, we were able to receive the report of our first convention.

“We were able to discuss the budget for the campaign and investigate sources of funds to enable us start the campaign.

“We are starting the campaign from the North East to the North West and so it will follow across the country.

“We are sure of winning because out candidate is a lawyer of over 35 years of practice. He is 52 years old and very intelligent with an analytical minds,” he added.

Meanwhile, AGA presidential candidate, Chucks Nwachukwu, on his part, said the reason he decided to join the race was due to economic challenges facing the country.

Nwachukwu assured Nigerians that if he is elected president, the fortunes of the country would be harnessed optimally.

“I see lack of focus, national outlook. I see Nigerians wandering as sheep without a shepherd.

“I believe that except people like me stand up, this country may not move forward.

“What is confronting us is a calamity that has never been seen before. Because what we are confronted with is the likelihood of a complete breakdown of law and order.”

He further appealed to Nigerians to vote for themselves by electing credible candidates, adding that “let this election be the referendum that will set you free.”