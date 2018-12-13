NAN

Nigerian music artistes, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade top the list for the third edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards scheduled for January 5 in Lagos.

The awards is an event presented by Soundcity TV which awards plaques to musicians and performers across Africa, choosen by viewers and fans by visiting #TheMVPs’ website.

The organizers unveiled the list of nominees in their website with Wizkid nominated in most categories including Best Male MVP, Best Pop, Best Collaboration, Digital artiste of the year, Video of the year, Listeners’ choice, Viewers’ choice and African artiste of the year categories.

Also, Davido and Burna Boy are close behind with several nominations including the coveted African artiste of the year alongside Diamond Platnumz, Sarkodie, Yemi Alade, South African rappers – A.K.A, Nasty C and Tiwa Savage.

Also, newly introduced category for African DJ of the Year’ to celebrate the most accomplished DJ on the continent, has nominees like DJ Spinall, DJ Neptune, Prince Kaybee, DJ MicSmith, DJ Arafat, Black Coffee, DJ Xclusive, DJ Kaywise, DJ Vyrusky and DJ Maphorisa.

The ceremony would also honor excellent individuals and personalities in the areas of sports, entrepreneurship, creative arts, fashion, digital influence, and socio-political development as it ties into entertainment.