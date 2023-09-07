From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

No fewer than 2000 participants are expected to storm Benin City in participation of the 6th edition of Edo Heritage Sports Festival and Carnival.

The event according to a statement by the Heritage and Sports Colony International Limited, which is the organiser, would hold in Benin in November.

Mrs Omoyemwen Adeyinka-Afolabi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the heritage and sports colony noted than more than 3000 spectators usually grace the annual fiesta.

“It’s a blend of contemporary and traditional components with the aim to promote cultural tolerance and unity in Edo State.

This edition is in collaboration with Edo state Sports Commission and Edo Skills Development Agency; and being supported by other corporate bodies and government agencies,” she said.

The activities for the edition include cultural carnival Parade, trade fair, oguirise otherwise known as Ayo, traditional wrestling, Benin chess tournament and spelling bee competition.

Others are karate competition, 5-Aside Football competition, Daily outdoor dance and music fiesta, Athletics competition, Miss Paraclete international pageant and free skills acquisition.