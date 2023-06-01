From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Over 200 women’s groups have insisted on the nomination of a female lawmaker as a deputy speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly.

The groups are Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Gender Technical Unit (GTU), Womenifesto, Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), Women in Management Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), Emerge Women Development Initiative among others.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja,

GTU Executive Director, Ekwunife Anazonwu, argued that women represented about forty-four per cent of Nigeria’s voting population, yet less than 5% of the 1,553 women who contested the 2023 Elections across Nigeria were elected.

Anazonwu lamented that of the 1,459 legislative seats at the state and national levels, so far, women have won only 75 seats, adding there are 15 states without a single woman in their State House of Assembly.

She contended that in Nigeria’s 24 years of democracy, no woman has been Senate President or Deputy Senate President.

She pointed out that Patricia Etteh has been the only woman to be speaker of the House of Representatives from June to October 2007, while Mulikat Akande was the first woman elected as Majority Leader at the Federal Legislative level in 2011.

According to her, despite the consistent push for increased representation of women in politics-elective and appointive positions, the just concluded 2023 polls show underrepresentation of women.

“A woman be elected as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives At least 2 women be elected as main Principal officer in the House of Representatives That women from both houses are elected to chair Grade A committees

“More resources be allocated to pursue an equal society .35% affirmative action in all appointive positions.

It is vital for legislatures to reflect the rich tapestry of their constituents. By consciously repositioning the few elected women, legislatures can benefit from a wide range of perspectives and experiences. leading to better decision-making, fairer policies, and a stronger democracy,” she said.