…Commends 332 Graduating Detective Assistant Cadet Course 4/2023

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a momentous event at the Nigeria Police Mobile Force Training College in Ende Hills, Akwanga, Nasarawa state, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) celebrated the induction of Detective Assistant Cadet Course 4/2023.

Sun Reports that the passing out parade, which took place on Friday September 29th, 2023, marked the culmination of six months of rigorous training for 332 cadets drawn from across Nigeria.

in his address during the passing out of the cadets, Abdulkarim Ckukkol, Acting Executive Chairman of the EFCC, praised the cadets for their dedication, highlighting the diverse training they underwent, including Legal Studies, Financial Studies, Operational Studies, and ICT.

“These young men and women have not only received comprehensive law enforcement training but have also been instilled with the values of Integrity, Courage, Professionalism, and Collaboration,” Chairman Ckukkol stated.

Ckukkol also recounted the EFCC’s remarkable achievements in its two decades of existence, transforming Nigeria’s image from a 419 hub to a nation committed to eradicating corruption and financial crimes. He proudly announced that in 2022, the EFCC secured a record-breaking 3,785 convictions, and in the first months of 2023, they already achieved 1,688 convictions.

He emphasized the EFCC’s ongoing commitment to prevention, mentioning the recent launch of EFCC Radio 97.3 FM and their weekly virtual town hall meetings on social media platforms.

The Acting Executive Chairman urged the new cadets to stay focused, uphold the EFCC’s values, and maintain discipline throughout their careers, as indiscretion could undo years of hard work.

Ckukkol also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his unwavering support in the fight against corruption, as well as the Nigeria Police Force, Inspector General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, and the Commandant of the Police Mobile Force Training College, DCP Ikioye Orutugu, for their contributions to the success of the program.

Further More, the Chairman congratulated the graduating cadets on their induction into the EFCC and wished them success in their future service.

Earlier, DCP Akioye L Orutugu the police officer in charge of the mobile training base, began the proceedings by expressing gratitude to the Almighty for making the day a reality. He also commended the wisdom of Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkeal MON, the Chairman of the EFCC, for his guidance in leading the Commission and for selecting the training base for molding the character of the Commission’s newly employed personnel.

DCP Orutugu also extended his appreciation to the Acting Inspector-General, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, for his magnanimity in approving the College as a venue for the training that brought everyone together for this celebration.

Sun gathered that the Police Mobile Force Training College, commissioned on August 12, 2020, has played a significant role in enhancing the skills of tactical units within the Nigeria Police. The facility, deliberately designed for combat training, can also accommodate other paramilitary agencies in the country.

Orutugu highlighted the deeper significance of the event, describing it as a celebration of interagency cooperation. He praised the mutual understanding between the Inspector-General of Police and the EFCC Chairman for making this collaboration possible.

Expressing his deep honor at the presence of distinguished guests, CP Emmanuel Kool conveyed his heartfelt gratitude for their support and encouragement.

Orutugu on behalf of the officers and staff of the College, as well as the EFCC Academic Staff who contributed to the training, thanked the guests of honor and all attendees, bestowing blessings upon them.

in a remark Babashani Umar Sanda, the Ag. Commandant of the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja described the day as memorable and filled with pride. He extended a warm welcome to all attendees, emphasizing the collective pride and admiration of the entire Commission.

The Ag. Commandant commended the exemplary display by the graduating cadets and credited the Police Mobile Force Training College in Ende Hills and the EFCC Academy for their instrumental role in the transformation, tutelage, and nurturing of these individuals.

“In a short period, they had molded these young men and women into the well-prepared professionals before the audience.”

Babashani expressed his sincere gratitude to the EFCC Management, led by Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkol, and the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun, for their unwavering support, both in human resources and financial backing.

Special recognition was also extended to the former Commandant of the EFCC Academy, Mr. Ayo Peters Olowonihi, who had laid the foundation for the institution’s success and provided an enabling environment for its operations.