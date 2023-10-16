•”Japa” syndrome affecting us too

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National President of Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA), Dr. Chimeziri Anderson, has raised the alarm that the optometry profession in Nigeria is having its fair share of the “japa” syndrome and feeling the negative impact.

Dr. Anderson told Daily Sun, on Monday, that no fewer than 20 of his optometrists (eye doctors) left the Nigeria last week for professional practice in the United Kingdom (UK), and other countries of the world, and more might leave this week.

He said: “Many of them moved to the UK because UK government need their services at the rural areas, and as a result, they are paid well to encourage them to work in the rural communities.

“None of the doctors that left work in London or other major cities in the UK. They are working in the rural communities. The UK has also made it easier for them to come over and practice there. All they need is to pass the interview. Several other hurdles that have hitherto frustrate their exit have been removed.

“These doctors are paid up to 3,500 pounds each day they work. No senior professional colleague can earn up to that in Nigeria. In addition to that, these doctors work in a conducive environment that encouraged dedication and productivity. That’s the situation.

“For instance, we have over 7,000 registered optometrists (eye doctors) in our database. But I can confirm to you that we have less than 2000 registered members that are currently practicing in Nigeria. Optometrists are leaving the country just like it has been recorded with other professionals in the health sector.

“I can mention the names of the doctors that left this country last, and their states. For instance, Lagos state government employed 15 optometrists last year. Out of the number, only four doctors resumed, they rest of the doctors have left the country for professional practice abroad. The reason they often provide is better working conditions and renumerations.

Undoubtedly, many colleagues are frustrated working in this country. From poor working conditions, to poor renumerations. Insecurity has been added to the challenge, thus making it difficult for colleagues to consider working in rural communities and other unsafe places.

“In most rural communities in Nigeria, no Optometrist is working there. That has made it difficult for these rural communities to have good access to eye care services, which often result in bad conditions of the eye, and in some cases, result in outright blindness.”

He, however, appealed to the government to find urgent solution to the growing problems of eye care, starting with the integration of eye care services into Primary Health Care (PHC) services so that issues of eye challenge cannot tackled at the root.