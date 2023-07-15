From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A raid on a notorious drug joint in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State by operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) turned tragic on Thursday when a two-year old boy, Ivan Omhonria, was shot dead.

His younger sibling, Eromonsele, is now gasping for breath at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba as he was also hit by bullet.

Local sources said the victims were in their mother’s shop after school hours when they were hit by stray bullets.

A stray bullet was said to have brushed Eromonsele on the eye while Ivan was hit on his abdomen.

According to the locals, the victims were rushed to the FMC for surgery, adding that Ivan could not survive it.

State Commandant of the NDLEA, Mr. John Tunde confirmed the incident but insisted that his men did not open fire on the kids.

Tunde said when his men stormed the notorious drug joint to raid and dislodge the place, there was a Toyota Camry parked within the precincts.

He said while the operatives were surrounding the place, the Camry “ran over one of our men while escaping. And in attempts to demobilise the car, our men shot at it.

“What we cannot tell now is whether the children were inside the car at the time of the shooting. Our men did not open fire at any shop.

“As we speak now, our man who the car ran over, is at the Central Hospital in Ogwashi-Uku. Our attempt to stop the car was not successful as he escaped.

“So I can confirm that it happened but it is the true account that I have told you. We can’t be that unprofessional to open fire on a shop. I was at the hospital in the night with the father of the child. We are investigating it.”