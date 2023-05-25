From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The remaining two girls of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State, abducted by bandits, two years ago, have regained their freedom.

Speaking to reporters, the chairman of parents of the abducted girls’ forum, Malam Salim Kaoje, said Safiya Idris and Farida Ka’oje were released to them by the bandits on Thursday.

It would be recalled that 11 of the school girls had been in captivity for two years. This year, after the payment of N100m ransom demanded by the bandits the girls were released in batches to their parents.

He said they are still in the bush trying to make their way out to the state capital, Birnin Kebbi where they would be handed over to the state government.