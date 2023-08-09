From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The mother of Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Oyo State, Alhaja Taiwo Nimotallahi Olatunbosun, as well as the father of Chief Ademola Ojo, Commissioner for Trade, Investment, Industry and Cooperatives, Pa Adewole Ojo, have breathed their last.

Madam Olatunbosun died in the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 80 years, while Pa Ojo also died at the age of 97 years. Meanwhile, she was buried on Wednesday by 4p.m. according to Islamic rites in Ikirun, Osun State.

Dr. Olatubosun, who personally announced his mother’s demise, said: “After a fruitful and eventful life of Almighty Allah’s abundant mercies and grace, our mother, grandmother, Alhaja Taiwo Nimotallahi Olatunbosun, gloriously transited to eternity.”

In the same vein, Pa Adewole Ojo’s passing was announced by his son, Chief Ademola Ojo in the early hours of Wednesday, saying: “With gratitude to God for a fulfilled life, we announce the peaceful transition of an exemplary legend, Chief Josephus Adewole Ojo.

“Late Chief Ojo, Gboonka of Igboora, Jagumolu of Igboora and Baa Agigi of Imala Kingdom, answered the Lord’s call in the early hours of Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at a celebrated age of 97 years. Daddy, a distinguished Oyo State legislator in the Second Republic was a beacon of love and community service and an epitome of humility and Godliness, whose positive impact on the lives of countless people was priceless.”

The late Ojo was born in Igbo-Ora, the headquarters of Ibarapa Central Local Government area of Oyo State. He attended Baptist School, Igbo-Ora; Baptist School Ijaiye, Abeokuta; Baptist College, Ede; Baptist College, Iwo and University of Ibadan. The late Pa Ojo served as School Inspector Western State; Tutor, Vice- Principal Teachers Training College, Otta and Company Administrator. He was elected member of Oyo State House of Assembly, where he represented Ibarapa Constituency II on the platform of Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN).

The late Pa Ojo was until his death a respected community leader and illustrious father, who served God as well as humanity excellently. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Chief Oje Morakinyo, a former Commissioner in Oyo State and kinsman to the deceased has condoled with the bereaved family over the death of Pa Ojo, saying: “Please accept my condolences on the departure,early this morning, of your illustrious dear father, Josephus Adewole Ojo. Your Father served God..Your Father served humanity. He had stamped his feet on the sands of life and history. May his kind and gentle soul get accepted in God’s bosom. May God still prolong the life of your dear mother who has been my acquaintance since 1962. May you all live long.”

The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Character, Dr. Adebayo Adepoju, representing Ibarapa Central/North federal constituency, has also commiserated with the Ojos on the demise of their patriarch, saying: “I deeply commiserate with the entire family of the great Jagunlolu of Igboora Land, Chief Adewole Ojo, who breathed his last breath in the early hours of today.

“Baba was not just a community leader, he was a father to all and a political colossus, whose in-depth knowledge of both Nigeria’s pre-colonial and post-colonial eras were exceptional. No wonder he gave birth to illustrious children with rare political consciousness.

“As a member of the House of Assembly in the old Oyo State between 1979 and 1983, his exemplary leadership style was awe-inspiring and the type that any new generation of leaders must adhere to strictly. While it is painful that we lost Baba at a time when his wealth of knowledge is mostly needed to further achieve a more prosperous Ibarapa, we take solace in the fact that he left a good legacy behind that even the generations yet unborn will be proud of.

“My condolences to our mother, Mrs. Ojo; Prof. Abiodun Ojo, the immediate past chairman, governing council of the Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa; Ademola Obafemi Ojo, Oyo State Commissioner for Commerce, Trade, Investment and Cooperatives, and the rest of the family over this irreparable loss.”