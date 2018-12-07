Tony John, Port Harcourt

A notorious cultist, Kemjika Jonathan, aka ‘School Boy,’ whose gang is believed to be terrorising Ikwerre Local Government Area, and his colleague, Bright from Elibrada community in Emohua Local Government Area in Rivers State, have been killed and beheaded.

It was gathered that some men in military uniform invaded a forest in Ubima community in the area and engaged the duo in a gun duel.

Unknown to them, their assailants, it was reported, belonged to a rival cult gang. The gang members had been trailing ‘School Boy’ and his members after they carried out an operation that left over five persons dead in Aluu community recently.

A source told the reporter that the decapitated heads of ‘School Boy’ and his friend were thereafter taken away by their killers.

A soldier attached to the Military Joint Task Force deployed in Ikwerre Local Government, who did not want to be mentioned, also confirmed the killing of the notorious cultists and kidnappers.

‘School Boy’ was among other cultists that the Rivers State government declared wanted on account of a series of crimes they committed in the state.

He was alleged to be responsible for the recent assassination attempts on the Chairman, Ikwerre LGA, Samuel Nwanosike; two persons were killed while scores sustained bullet wounds during the attack.

He was also accused recently of being responsible for the hijacking of commercial buses along Owerri-Elele-Omerelu road, killing and beheading his victims.