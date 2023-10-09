From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of Delta State Police Command have arrested two suspects, at separate locations, in possession of fire arms.

One of the suspects, Ifakachukwu Igwala (27), a native of Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state, was arrested around Cable Point area of Asaba, the state capital.

Confirming the arrest, Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe said operatives of the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) were chasing two suspects who jumped down from a motorcycle and caught up with the said Igwala.

“The suspects were carrying a handbag. When the bag was searched, one locally fabricated Beretta pistol, two 9mm live ammunition, one locally made single barrel shotgun and one live cartridge were recovered.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect operates alongside his accomplice named Kelvin surname unknown (at large). The suspect is in custody and the effort to arrest his fleeing accomplice is ongoing,” he said

The other suspect, according to Edafe, was arrested in Oviorie, Ethiope East Local Government by operatives the command Rapid Response Squad (RRS) who acted on credible information.

He said the suspect, Ebireri Morrison (40) was arrested at his patent medicine shop where one locally fabricated short gun and one live cartridge were recovered.