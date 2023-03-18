From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Two people have reportedly died during the Osun State House of Assembly election held on Saturday.

One of the deceased, a middle-aged man identified as Gbenga, allegedly drove drunk into an Army barricade and had an accident.

He was then taken to the hospital by Nigerian Army officers.

In addition, Kehinde Adeleke, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun State, confirmed the killing of a party agent at Isedo 1, Oloponda ward 2 unit 5 in Ila-Orangun.

The suspected perpetrator has been detained.