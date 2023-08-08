From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Tuesday rescued a kidnapped victim after a gun duel with kidnappers at a village in Iwo Local Government.

The kidnappers numbering about 11 were said to have invaded the village near Idi Araba, Oke Oba, Iwo West LCDA, in the early hour of Tuesday and abducted one Alhaji Adamu, a Fulani extraction, on his farm.

Residents of the community claimed that the kidnappers are suspected of Fulani/Bororo extraction.

A source told Daily Sun that local hunters and policemen were quickly alerted and they swung into action, pursuing the kidnappers into the bush.

Also, a security source hinted that the kidnappers opened fire upon citing the security and engaged in a gun duel.

He disclosed that two of the kidnappers died while others escaped into the bush with gun injuries.

The spokesperson of Osun police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident saying that the victim has been rescued and taken to the hospital.

Opalola said that the remains of the fallen abductors had been taken to the police station, vowing that the command will not allow criminals to have a free hand in any part of the state.