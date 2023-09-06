Two persons were confirmed dead while eight others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus and a truck around Christopher University on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mrs Florence Okpe, Spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, yesterday confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta .

Okpe noted that the incident occurred at 11:30 a.m. and it involved a Toyota Hiace, marked GAS 937 XA, and a moving truck.

She noted that FRSC operatives,Mowe Unit Command in conjunction with Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) carried out rescue operation.

She explained that 10 persons were involved which comprised of seven male and three female adults.

Okpe stated that eight persons, which involved six male and two female adults were injured, while one male and one female adults were recorded dead from the crash.

“The fatal crash was caused by excessive speed and wrongful overtaking on the part of the Toyota driver and then rammed into a moving truck,” he said.

Okpe noted that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe while the corpses were deposited at Idera Mutuary, Sagamu.

The FRSC spokesperson, quoted the Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, to have cautioned motorists on excessive speed and poor judgement on overtaking.