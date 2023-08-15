School celebrates their performance in IGCSE, Cambridge exams

By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

Two students of Chrisland Schools, Lagos, set different World records in the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and in the As Level Cambridge Examinations beating one million others, who took part in the exams. For their global academic feat, Mmesomachukwu Okonkwo came top in the world in English as a second language and Oluwabukolami Adeyemi bagged two awards in Cambridge International As Level Law and the High Achievement award for Cambridge As Level Psychology.

Mmesomachukwu, who scored 100 in English as second language in the 2022 IGCSE exam spoke to Journalists at Chrisland School Opebi, Lagos. While Oluwabukolami, who bagged two awards for her outstanding performance in the Cambridge AS Level, spoke to newsmen via online from Abuja.

The 17-year-old Mmesomachukwu from Anambra State said she sat for six subjects; English, Maths, Business Studies, Economics, ICT and Biology. She revealed that the IGCSE was theory based and in three parts.

She explained that her performance in the six subjects were excellent, stating, “I emerged tops in English as second language and did well in other subjects.”

Mmesomachukwu said before the IGCSE exam, she did well in the mock exam and emerged the best in Essay writing, adding, “external educators came to teach I and my mates. We wrote mock exam and went through past questions. Many past questions are on Cambridge website, which I used.”

The Anambra whiz-kid said she is preparing for her university education and intends to study Business Management aboard, she further revealed that she chose Business Management because, “I am passionate about the course. I started a business while in school.”

She lauded her teachers for their contributions to her successful in IGCSE and also for preparing them for the May/June 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

“I want to study Business Management abroad because there are no good universities offering the course in Nigeria. I am looking towards UK and USA institutions.”

Mmesomachukwu advised junior students to remain focus in their studies and not to be distracted by in relevant things, relay on God and also take their personal study serious.

Her mum, Mrs. Odera Okonkwo said she knew her daughter would perform well in the IGCSE but not on the scale of emerging the best in the world. She acknowledged the support of Chrisland teachers in the success story.

Mrs. Okonkwo revealed that she encouraged the studies of her children by providing books to enable them cultivate the habit of reading.

“The school has done well in the two international examinations and this will encourage currant students to aspire to do well also,” she stated.

Another student of Chrisland that made the country and school proud, Oluwabukolami Adeyemi got two awards. She received awards for Cambridge International As Level Law and High Achievement award for Cambridge As Level Psychology.

Oluwabukolami explained that the pattern for AS Level is a different experience with IGCSE, stressing, “As Level, there is plenty of preparation for students. I used past questions and read a lot of textbooks.”

She disclosed that the AS Level Cambridge would give her direct entry to study in UK and that currently she has numerous offers, adding, I will pick the one I will attend.”

The 18- year-old from Kogi State said the lecturers were helpful as they focused on individual student and recommended AS Level to parents and students.

“I want to study law. I have the passion of studying Law at a young age. I fell in love with Law at a tender age. I intend to give back to the society. In future, I hope to go into politics.”

The school management said Mmesomachukwu, a student Chrisland High School VGC and Oluwabukolami, a pre degree student performance in the 2022 IGCSE and Cambridge As Level exams, were honoured with the British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learners awards in Lagos.

“The two students were the cynosure of all eyes at the event witnessed by top officials of the British Council, parents and guests. The Cambridge examinations are conducted in more than 145 countries Worldwide, “the school stated.

A member of the Advisory Board of Chrisland Schools Ltd, Mr. Akin Fadeyi said the awards go to reinforce the ideas of the school consistency, diligence, peerless curriculum template and an uncommon capacity in youth development.

Said he: “We are grateful to God who has always been our cornerstone even as we are fortunate to have been blessed with an amazing body of responsible and responsive parents, who entrust the all-round development of their children unto us.

“Gratitude must always go to our founder for her uncommon passion and overarching vision without which we would not have evolved and stepped on this glorious pedestal.”

Fadeyi said the school has a crop of disciplined and committed staff members, stating, “we have been able to achieve a consistent track record of delivering qualitative world class education even as we have remained irrevocably committed to raising great ambassadors, who have been molded in our community’s humane culture, values and ethics.”

He revealed that it is not the first time Chrisland School would be on the World stage. Fayeyi said the school has always raised generation of leaders in all spheres of human endeavour, either in science, technology, arts and sports.