Timely arrival of soldiers minimises casualties – Locals

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Suspected terrorists at about 7 pm on Tuesday attacked the Takanai community of Atyap Chiefdom in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, leaving six victims, including two children, dead.

Acting Secretary to the District Head of the Community Mr Samson Markus confirmed the unfortunate development to a media source on Wednesday that the terrorists invaded the village at about 7:pm and opened fire killing four people in the same compound and two in another compound.

“We were going about our normal businesses when we heard gunshots we thought it was the military at first until we saw it was the suspected criminals from Zango Urban.

Before the military arrived, they had succeeded in killing six persons including 2 children.

“The arrival of the military was what scared them and they took to their hills and left the community.

“Is unfortunate this kind of sad incident continues to occur in our Villages where we thought normalcy had returned.

“We appealed to the Government and the military to redouble their efforts and declare war against these terrorists who invaded Villages and killed innocent people”, Markus added regrettably.

Both the Kaduna State Police Command and Kaduna Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs have yet to make any official statement on the development at the time of sending this report.