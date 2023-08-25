From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Two suspected street light cable vandals were arrested early morning Friday, at Fruit Garden area of D-Line, Port Harcourt, Rivers State by men of local vigilance group, PHALGA Security Watch and handed over to Olu-Obasanjo Police Division.

Chairman of the security outfit Victor Ohaji, explained to journalists that at about 2am, he got a distress call from his men in the Fruit Garden axis that hoodlums numbering over 10 were breaking shops and trying to vandalize the street light cables at Fruit Garden area.

Ohaji said he immediately mobilized his men and drove to the scene and the hoodlums on sighting them took to their heels, but they were able to apprehend two of the suspects.

He said the suspects were simply identified as Emeka and Chibuike.

Ohaji stated that the suspects have been handed over to Olu-Obasanjo Police Division.

Mr. Ohaji decried the activities of the vandals who have vandalized many electric cables in some of the axis in D-Line in recent times causing the street lights not to function at night.

The vigilance group boss reiterated his calls for the Rivers State Government to assist the security outfit in terms of mobility and other logistics to enable them function properly.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP), has confirmed the incident to journalists, adding that investigation was ongoing on the matter.