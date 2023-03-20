By Christopher Oji

Many people were injured while property worth millions of naira were destroyed when suspected political thugs attacked non indigenes in Lagos for voting against their preferred candidates during the presidential and gubernatorial elections.

The violence broke out yesterday in the Abule-Ado, Ojo area of the state, when some people had gone to the church while others were still on their way to Sunday service. However, some people who were caught up at home were beaten mercilessly and warned to leave the state or be ready to face more humiliation.

A witness, Izuchukwu Udeh, said the thugs arrived at about 9am and started shooting to scare people away.

He said: “They broke our doors and dragged us out. They beat up our wives, including pregnant women and children. They humiliated us. Many people were injured and property worth millions were destroyed by the thugs who arrived in the community around 9am on Sunday.”

Following the attack, residents staged a protest demanding police protection and insisting that their lives were no longer safe. However, the police said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack and taken into custody where they were being questioned by detectives. The victims alleged that over 20 people were injured during the attack, especially at Oteyi Garden Estate in the area, mainly dominated by non-indigenes.

A resident, Emeka Maduka, said the thugs had initially stormed the community on Saturday while election was ongoing, but they resisted, “but we thought that elections were over and we faced our normal businesses. They humiliated us during the presidential and gubernatorial elections. They beat us up but we kept our cool. They should be called to order while security agencies should do the needful. The governor should do something drastic because there is a limit to one’s endurance. We don’t want to be dragged beyond our endurance.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the attack in a tweet, said intra-community fight broke out in the area earlier Sunday morning, resulting in destruction of property. He said owing to the timely arrival of the police, no life was lost and no property was razed as widely claimed. He said two people were arrested and investigation had commenced into the matter.

“Meanwhile, police officers remain on ground to prevent further breakdown of law and order. Lagos State remains generally peaceful and secure and citizens are encouraged to continue to conduct their activities, assured of the commitment of the Lagos State Police Command to guarantee their safety at all times,” he added.

As of the time of filing this report, the military authorities had deployed their personnel to join forces with the police to maintain law and order in the area.