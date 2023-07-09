By Christopher Oji

Two people have been arrested in connection with the crisis that erupted at the weekend, in Ajegunle, Ifelodun Local Government Areas of Lagos State.

There was pandemonium at the weekend, when youths believed to be cultists from Aroworade and Olaleye streets in Ajegunle engaged themselves in street fights.

The street boys, who were armed with machetes, daggers, iron rods, broken bottles and other dangerous weapons, engaged themselves in a serious battle that sent many people to the hospitals.

A resident and witness, Michael Nwaoisi, said: “On the faithful day, a group of cult members, who claimed that they were celebrating the 7/7 notorious cult day, stormed Ajegunle and engaged themselves in a serious battle. They closed down the entire Ajegunle as people scampered for safety. They took over the roads, using dangerous weapons on themselves and passersby.

“They were armed with machetes and other cudgels. They used empty creates of minerals and beer as shields. It was like olden days war because they were cutting themselves with the weapons. We ran inside our home. The fight raged for hours before the police arrived and the hoodlums took to their heels. Some passersby were injured while some vehicles parked along the roads were destroyed.

Reacting to crisis, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, said two people have been arrested in connection with the Agegunle youth war.

He said men of Ajegunle Police Division, responded swiftly when they got distress calls, preventing any casualty, ‘although the miscreants fled upon sighting the police, two of them were arrested.

“Police patrol vehicles were stationed at the scene. The area remains very calm. Meanwhile, the two arrested suspects, Quadri Yekini and James Segun, 32 and 22, respectively, will be arraigned upon conclusion of investigations”.