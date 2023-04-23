By Christopher Oji

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned Nigerians to be prepared for serious lightning in the month of May .

The agency said that the country would experience about 2.9 million lightning strikes during the month under review.

NEMA has warned that during the month, ” if you hear thunder, go indoors for your safety. Thunderstorms are expected to spread across Nigeria throughout the month of May. The red states are at higher risk of severe lighting strikes and flooding. Prepare for possible fatalities and fire outbreaks”.

According to NEMA, South-South, South-East, North-Central, and North-East states would experience more intense lighting strikes.

The spokesman for NEMA Southwest Zone, Mr Ibrahim Falinloye, confirmed that Nigeria would experience intense lighting and thunderstorms. He reiterated the warning that people should remain indoors when there are thunderstorms and to prepare for possible fatalities, including fire outbreaks.