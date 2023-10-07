From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than 1800 couples in the ancient of Kano are billed to partake in the mass wedding scheduled to take place on Friday at the Central Mosque in Kano.

Mass wedding of intending Muslim couples has been a social policy of past and present government in the state which targets eligible but financial incapable citizens.

The Public Relations Officer of Kano State Hisbah Board, Ibrahim Fagge told Sunday Sun that the reception for the couples would take place on Saturday at the Government House.

He also noted that the wedding of couples at the 44 Local Government Areas would take place at the various Islamic centers at the various areas, while adding that all is set for the historical ceremony.

He however explained that in the course of the medical screening exercise, they uncovered about 40 cases of pregnant women, who have been dropped from the list of intended couples.

He also noted that the board equally discovered a number of the intending couples wjo tested positive foe HIV, but pointed out that the Board was yet to receive the details of the infected or ascertain the exact number of cases from the state Ministry of Health.

Faggr also indicated that there were a few couples who had genotype issues adding that such couples would not be wedded even as he said that those that were screened and found to have hepatitis B have been dropped from the list of the intended couples.

He stressed that all efforts have been made to ensure that the proper things, medically and otherwise were done ahead of the mass wedding while expressing optimism that the couples would have a blissful marital life thereafter. End.