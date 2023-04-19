By Henry Uche

Leading insurance companies, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) in partnership with Africa No Filter (ANF), have announced 17 young creative story tellers across Africa as the recipients of the $30,000 Tony Elumelu Storytellers Fund, a Corporate Social Responsibilities, CSR initiative of both insurance companies.

A statement delivered the communications manager, Timilehin Adebiyi, confirmed that the 17 finalists, selected from 3,600 entries, will receive $30,000 in grants (between $500 to 2,000 each) to develop projects that shine a light on entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship in Africa and challenge the negative stereotype of Africa.

According to the statement, the finalists represent 12 African countries, with 60per cent female and 40 percent male representation. Working with ANF, they will begin work on their submitted projects ranging from film to visual arts, journalism, and digital content creation.

“Named after African business leader and philanthropist, Tony O. Elumelu, and sponsored by Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life, the $30,000 creative fund is an extension of Elumelu’s commitment to redefining an African success story that is powered by Africa’s youth and their creative ideas. The Fund is a standalone initiative, not affiliated with the Tony Elumelu Foundation”

Speaking for both companies, Chief Marketing Officer, Ifesinachi Okpagu, congratulated the finalists, reiterating the confidence in the project’s mission to place Africa firmly on the map.

She said, “We commend the finalists of the Tony Elumelu Storytellers Fund on their ideas and commitment to this joint mission. We are confident that this CSR initiative will progressively change the often-negative stereotype about Africa.

Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life have been at the forefront of democratising access to insurance, and this starts with empowering people, especially our youths”

Okpagu maintained that for such reason, Heirs were proud to sponsor the project and create a platform for the youths to change the future for better, saying “We would support all finalists to make their project a reality” she assured.