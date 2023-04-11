From Fred Itua, Abuja

A group of 17 heads and senior leaders from top schools based in the United Kingdom will be visiting Nigeria next month to meet with Nigerian families anxious to see their wards receive education in London.

The event tagged, “UK Boarding Schools Week” fair will enable the Heads of the UK based institutions to discuss the benefits of a British boarding education.

The event being organised by educationalist, Mark Brooks Education, enjoys the blessing of British Deputy High Commission in Lagos, in association with the UK’s Department for Business & Trade (DBT).

Some of the schools taking part in the exhibition includes Bedford School, Box Hill, Cardiff Sixth Form College, Culford, David Game College and Haberdashers Monmouth.

Others are St George’s Ascot, St Swithun’s, TASIS England, Truro High School for Girls and Wellington School.

The top boarding schools visiting Nigeria include a range of different types of establishments from all-girls or all-boys to co-educational; those that focus mainly on academics to others which have an emphasis on character development, schools which adhere to the traditional British curriculum to others which follow a more internationally based approach.

Some of the visiting educationists, commented on the added advantage of seeking education in the United Kingdom.

Ian Lawrence from Haberdasher’s Monmouth School said the school offers “a broad education, opportunities to let their children thrive in a multitude of different areas academics, music and everything.”

Bryan Nixon, Head of School, TASIS England, said parents and their wards are attracted to the school “because of the sense of family and belonging that we have, the quality of engagement in their learning, and the expanse of our co-curricular offerings.”

Reflecting on strong communications offered at UK schools, Cory Lowde, Headmaster of Box Hill School noted that “the concerns that parents might have are concerns for us as well. So we are going to monitor every child really closely.

“I am particularly excited to welcome students from West Africa because of their outgoing personality, the way they contribute to our school community, and their sense of responsibility.”