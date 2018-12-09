Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

There are still about 160, 000 uncollected PVCs lying at various local government offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State.

The Head, Voter Education and Publicity of INEC in the state, Mr. Leo Nkedife, who made the disclosure, however, could not give the number of collected PVCs, as he said collections were still ongoing.

“The number of uncollected PVCs is about 160,000. People are collecting their cards at our LGA offices every now and then,” he said.

On the efforts the Commission was making to ensure that people collect their PVCs, Nkedife said,

“people are being sensitised to collect their cards via the media, traditional rulers, outreaches to markets, CSOs and churches joined in the sensitisation.”

READ ALSO: Ending the HIV/AIDS scourge

Speaking on the issue, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwudi blamed the non-collection of PVCs by the people on lack of trust in the electoral process.

He said: “Many people have lost faith in our elections and feel it was a complete waste of time and energy going to vote because they have severally seen that their votes do not count; hence they decided to abandon their cards with INEC.”

For Ikenna Uche, “some people are afraid of members of the IPOB, who are asking people not to participate in the 2019 election, while some others are afraid that the way things are going, and the way the APC and PDP were talking tough, the election might be very violent.”