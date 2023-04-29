The Chairman, Governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie, has said that the purported signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between a US firm, Atlanta Global Resources Inc. and the NDDC, for the construction of a mega rail project across the Niger Delta, from Lagos to Calabar, was done without her knowledge and without the authorisation or consent of the Board.

In a statement she signed, she emphasised that everything about the ‘MOU’, which she described as ‘shady’ was illegal due to the following reasons: “That by the act establishing the NDDC (Act No 6, of 2000), it is the Chairman of the board that is solely vested with the power to sign MOUs with any organisation.

“Part II of the NDDC Act, Section 8, sub sections (a) and (e), among other provisions, specifically state inter Alia: The Board shall have power to:-(a) manage and supervise affairs of the Commission,…

“Enter into such contracts as may be necessary or expedient for the discharge of its functions and ensure the efficient performance of the functions of the Commission. And the Supplementary provision of the Act as relating to the Board (Section 4, sub-section 1) clearly retains the Seal of the Commission in the Office of the Chairman.

“The “US Company”, Atlanta Global Resources Inc., has no expertise or experience in any form of construction, let alone, Railway construction. This company is a Management and Export Consulting Firm without known notable Directors.

Thus, the signing of an MOU to the tune of $15 billion (USD) with such an organisation is not only suspect but dubious.

“The Federal Executive Council (FEC), having recognised the importance of infrastructure in the Niger Delta region had awarded the contract for the same project in 2021 at the sum of $11.7 billion for the construction of a Mega railway from Lagos to Sagamu, Sagamu to Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu-Ode to Ore, Ore to Benin City, Benin-City to Sapele, Sapele to Warri, Warri to Yenogoa, Yenegoa to Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt to Aba, Aba to Uyo, Uyo to Calabar, Calabar to Akamkpa and to Ikom, Obudu Ranch with branch lines from Benin-City to Agbor, Ogwashi-Uku, Asaba, Onitsha and Onitsha Bridge and then Port Harcourt to Onne Deep Sea Port.

“It is shocking that after the FEC, the highest ruling body in the country, had done this, that anyone would be signing an MOU on behalf of the NDDC and the Federal Government of Nigeria for the same project in 2023 without due process or approval by the FEC in the twilight of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.”