By Christopher Oji, Lagos

A total number of 151 Nigerians have been repatriated from Benqahi, Libya.

The distressed Nigerians were received at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, Tuesday and exactly 7.30 by the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA).

The returnees were received by the Director General of the Agency, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed at the airport.

According to NEMA spokesman, South West Zone, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, “the statistics of the returnees after profiling indicates that 71 adult females including two with medical issues, 10 female children, and seven female infants were brought back through the Assisted Voluntary Repatriation by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

“Also the statistic shows that 54 adult males, four male children, and five male infants were among the repatriated distressed Nigerians. They arrived at the airport aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG at about 7.30 pm.”

The Director General was represented by Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Adenike OgunKunle, who admonished the returnees to turn a new leaf by taking advantage of the second chance to make a meaningful life upon their safe arrival in the country.

OgunKunle enjoined youths to tread softly on the urge to rush out seeking for greener pastures where it no longer exists.

She assured the returnees of continuous assistance from the Federal Government and other International partners in supporting them in the reintegration programme to enable them to recover fast.

Other Agencies such which participated in the excecise are The Nigeria Immigration Service, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Refugee Commission and FAAN.