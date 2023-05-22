From Noah Ebije, Kaduna and Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

No fewer than 15 people were killed in latest attacks by suspected terrorists and herdsmen in some communities in Kaduna and Benue states.

Daily Sun gathered that nine people were killed by suspected terrorists in Ungwan Dakwa village, around Dogo Dawa ward of troubled Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Reports said several villagers were also injured by the rampaging attackers.

The incident, it was gathered, took place on Saturday, at about 2pm, when the hoodlums raided the community, shooting sporadically. There was no official confirmation from either the state government or the state police command at the time of filing this report.

However, a House of Assembly member-elect, Yahaya Birnin-Gwari, who confirmed the attack on the community said nine people were killed. The lawmaker-elect said scores of the villagers also sustained varying degrees of injuries following the attack.

He said the terrorists, in their large numbers, stormed the community on the fateful day and carried out the dastardly act. Those who sustained injuries, he said, were rushed to hospitals in neighbouring Funtua in Katsina State for medical attention. He added that most villagers had fled their homes following the attack, leaving the community deserted. Also, gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen reportedly killed six people in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

Daily Sun gathered that the herdsmen attacked Akpete community of Apa LGA on Saturday evening, when the villagers were settling in to rest for the day. A local, who didn’t want to be named, said the attackers also invaded Ole Abulu village in Agatu LGA and raped a women yesterday.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Benue state Command, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to get a report.

A former vice chairman of Agatu LGA, Anthony Ikwulono, who confirmed the attack, said: “Yes they are killing people in Apa.

As I speak with you, killings are going on and people are running away for their dear lives.”

Also speaking, Barrister Eche Akpoko, who hails from Apa LGA, described the attacks on Apa as perennial.

He said: “It’s a continuous thing as I told you people at a press conference. It’s a very sad development. Yesterday, they attacked Akpete at about 6pm. By this morning, the number of casualties was six, but we are not definite about the number yet, as they keep discovering dead bodies from corners and bushes.”

This morning (Sunday), the report I got was that they have discovered six bodies,” he said.