by Rapheal

No fewer than 10 passengers were burnt to death on Oyo-Ogbomoso road, yesterday.

The passengers involved in a head-on collision involving a Mazda and a Toyota Hiace bus were burnt beyond recognition. The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State, Joshua Adekanye, who confirmed the incident, yesterday, in Ibadan, said the incident occurred at about 5.30am, around Kilometre 12, Ijawaya, on Oyo-Ogbomoso road.

He said the buses with registration numbers LEM 963 XA and NSR 222 ZS were coming from Lagos and Nasarawa states, respectively. Adekanye said the vehicles went up in flames immediately, resulting in the burning of the occupants. He attributed the cause of the accident to speeding and over loading. He called on motorists to always shun night travelling, speeding and overloading, adding that the fatality would have reduced if the drivers were not on night journeys.

Also, five people were burnt beyond recognition, while three others sustained injuries in a fatal accident on the Badagry-Seme Expressway in Lagos, yesterday.

Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) at Badagry, Sulaiman Taiwo, who confirmed the accident, said the accident occurred at the Akoro village, on the Badagry-Sème Expressway. The accident involved a Honda Pilot SUV, with registration number LSR 772 HE, anda motorcycle with unidentifiable registration number. Taiwo said the driver of the Honda Pilot must have been over-speeding and lost control before hitting the motorcycle laden with petrol.

“The driver of the SUV collided with the motorcycle resulting in an explosion. By the time we got to the scene, the raging fire had burnt three people beyond recognition, while two others lost their lives during the rescue operation. Three people who survived the inferno were taken to the General Hospital, Badagry, while the five dead bodies were deposited at the mortuary in the same hospital,’’ he said.

Taiwo added that the prompt response by personnel of the Customs Service, Fire Brigade, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the police has restored normalcy to the area.

The Medical Director, General Hospital, Badagry, Dr Olatunde Bakare, said some relatives of the dead had reported to claim the bodies, while the three survivors were receiving treatment at the Emergency Unit of the hospital.

(Continued on www.sunnewsonline.com)

He urged motorists and other road users to stop carrying petrol inside jerry cans in their vehicles, as the rate at which the hospital was treating victims of fire incidents was alarming.