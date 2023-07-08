From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A governorship hopeful on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming 2024 governorship election in Edo State Pastor Azemhe Azena, has commended late president Musa Yar’Adua for introducing the Amnesty Programme in 2009, saying it has brought about relative peace in the Niger Delta region.

He gave the commendation while being honoured by the Edo Legacy Foundation with the Prestigious Niger Delta Peace Ambassador award in Benin.

Azena said since the Amnesty Programme was introduced, there has been peace in the oil producing states adding that Nigerians will never forget that though he is no more, but his legacy lives on, hence he is dedicating the award to him and to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan for their roles respectively.

” I want to say this that the joy of this award is that, it makes me to remember a man called President Musa Yar’Adua.

“A man who in 2009, implemented a policy of Amnesty in the Niger Delta that has brought peace to the Niger Delta because this is a peace award.

“I want to dedicate my award to him because he paid the price for peace to restore to the Niger Delta .

“And the Vice President who later became a president later, the person of president Goodluck Jonathan and every other promoters of peace in the Niger Delta, God bless you.

“This award is dedicated to you.

“So , I am excited and I know that permanent peace will be restored to the Niger Delta State”, Azena said.

The governorship hopeful who also doubles as the pastor of Omega Fire Ministry, said the award would spur him to do more for humanity and to always promote peace in the country, stressing that, to whom much is given, much is expected.