By Henry Uche

Kentimfon Ndanyongmong, a student from Beulah International School, Akwa Ibom, has emerged overall winner of the 2023 Heirs Life essay championship.

The 14-year-old student smiled home with grand prize of two million naira in scholarship grant, while his school would receive N500,000 worth of books and educational materials.

Also on the honorees’ list: Samuel John, of Knightdale Middle College, Lagos and Ameenah Jimeta, Prime College, Kano, emerged as the first and second runners-up, receiving N150,000 and N100,000 respectively.

Organised by Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), the competition attracted national interest and participation with over 5,000 entries submitted in its second year.

Participants of the 2023 were tasked to draft a 500-word essay on the topic, “My Dream Career”. Heirs Life commissioned a committee of specialists led by a Professor of English Language to assess and grade all entries. It also conducted interviews in collaboration with the grading committee with shortlisted participants to ensure originality of the submissions.

Commenting, Niyi Onifade, MD/CEO, Heirs Life Assurance Ltd, said, “At Heirs Life and across Heirs Insurance Group, we believe in securing more than just finances. This Essay Championship is a testament to our commitment to nurturing the intellectual and creative capacities of our nation’s youth.

It is not just about words on paper, but about inspiring the next generation to shape a brighter future.”